ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Question of the Week

What is your favorite place to eat in Sanders County?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

September 23, 2021



ROBBI GASCON, Thompson Falls - “Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort because they have amazing food!”

NATE NORRIS, Columbus, Ohio - “The Butcher’s Nook. I like their burgers and I like their breakfast sandwiches. High quality food.”

WALKER MOREFIELD, Thompson Falls - “The Wayside Bar. They have really good burgers and fries and just a lot of good food.”

TYREL WORTLEY, Trout Creek - “The Lakeside restaurant there in Trout Creek and the Farmhouse Cafe in Plains. The one I like in Trout Creek is mainly because the huckleberry shakes, and the one in Plains, they have really excellent food and good service.”

MARCY HOGAN,

Priest River, Idaho - “Big Eddy’s in Thompson Falls. The food was great, the location, right there on the river was wonderful, and we could have our dogs there.”

JOHN TORRES,

Thompson Falls - “I like the European Connection. Fresh food, and I love Dagmar and the other people that work there.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/28/2021 04:17