Question of the Week

What is your favorite place to eat in Sanders County?

ROBBI GASCON, Thompson Falls - “Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort because they have amazing food!”

NATE NORRIS, Columbus, Ohio - “The Butcher’s Nook. I like their burgers and I like their breakfast sandwiches. High quality food.”

WALKER MOREFIELD, Thompson Falls - “The Wayside Bar. They have really good burgers and fries and just a lot of good food.”

TYREL WORTLEY, Trout Creek - “The Lakeside restaurant there in Trout Creek and the Farmhouse Cafe in Plains. The one I like in Trout Creek is mainly because the huckleberry shakes, and the one in Plains, they have really excellent food and good service.”

MARCY HOGAN,

Priest River, Idaho - “Big Eddy’s in Thompson Falls. The food was great, the location, right there on the river was wonderful, and we could have our dogs there.”

JOHN TORRES,

Thompson Falls - “I like the European Connection. Fresh food, and I love Dagmar and the other people that work there.”