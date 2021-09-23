CFVH health fair to provide education

Clark Fork Valley Hospital’s (CFVH) annual health fair will take place Saturday, October 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the agriculture building at the fairgrounds in Plains. Janie Hom, CFVH Community Health Improvement Specialist, is in charge of organizing the event and says there will be around 20 to 25 vendors providing health education and information.

Hom says she has also invited visual artists from around the area to showcase their talents in hopes of expanding ideas for a healthier lifestyle.

“We did have a smaller health fair last year and saw around 40 to 50 people attend,” Hom said. “I’m hoping we see twice that number this year. We have a bigger venue; we will be more spread out and we will have more vendors.”

Hom says the recent rise in COVID-19 cases has officials monitoring the situation should they need to cancel the event due to safety concerns. “As of right now, everything is good,” she said. “We have seen a rise in cases and I’m hoping we don’t have to cancel, but we will keep everyone updated.”

This year’s health fair will include a raffle and several prize giveaways including a Fitbit, a car seat, a booster seat and other smaller prizes. Vendors will also have some of their own prizes to give away.

Snacks and coffee will be provided. Foxhole Eatery in Hot Springs and McGowan’s Grocery will be providing pastries. Hom says each attendee will leave with a goodie bag that includes a free cholesterol screening. This year, an arts and crafts section has been set up for children to encourage families to attend.

Hom is still accepting vendors for the health fair, for more information contact her at 826-4669.