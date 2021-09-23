County, MDT discuss Highway 135 speed

The Sanders County Commissioners met with representatives from Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort, Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Montana House of Representatives to discuss the possibility of taking action to increase the safety of Montana Highway 135. The road connects Montana Highway 200 and Interstate 90 at St. Regis. With a speed limit of nearly 70 miles per hour throughout the stretch and with its twists and turns, the commissioners and Quinn’s argue that it has become a hazard.

Quinn’s representatives stated that increased safety measures are needed due to the rise in traffic after the pandemic. Even Bob Vosen, MDT District Administrator, admitted that “we’re definitely seeing an increase of traffic in Montana.” However, he advised that the increases in population reported on social media platforms for many Montana cities are not accurate, as the infrastructures simply could not handle it.

“Unfortunately, it feels like if we don’t do something, we’re going to be back on a serious accident,” stated Ben Slusser, Managing Director and an owner at Quinn’s. “Since COVID, everyone wants to come to Montana, and it’s just not the same.” These thoughts were echoed at the end of the meeting by Commissioner Glenn Magera, who said, “Apparently it takes an accident, a fatal one.” He referred to the turn on to Montana Highway 77 from Montana Highway 28, which leads into Hot Springs. He believes the turn there has also gotten far more hazardous in recent years.

The meeting last Tuesday circled around a speed study published in 2019 regarding Highway 135. “Things have significantly changed in three years, and what happened in January isn’t necessarily what happens the rest of the year,” Slusser said of the study. Denise Moreth, General Manager at Quinn’s, was also concerned with the study, explaining that the resort’s 83 rooms are almost continuously full year-round. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday are the same as a weekend. We’re breaking all records here. The increase in traffic is huge,” explained Moreth.

Glen Cameron, a traffic engineer for MDT, explained that the study was taken throughout the year and included data from various points, but agreed a new one may be a good idea. However, during the discussion, he explained that it may take some time to get a study done.

Vosen advised they also “look into doing other things, besides speed, to improve safety.” Some examples given over the course of the discussion by various parties included marked crossings, removal of bushes or visual hindrances and traffic warning lights. Vosen also cautioned, “The growth that Quinn’s has experienced in the last few years is affecting the system,” and that it is not necessarily the taxpayer’s obligation to pay for those repercussions. These concerns were reiterated by Cameron. “If you keep growing and a turn lane is necessary, then that is on you,” Cameron told Quinn’s representatives.

Quinn’s managers and the commissioners stated they would like to see the speed limit dropped to 45 miles per hour. “It’s going to be a lot easier to get to a 55 than a 45,” said Vosen, speaking about the change request.

The commissioners added a few thoughts on the change in speed limit. “More people take that way to Glacier Park than ever before,” Carol Brooker said. According to Magera, there is part of Highway 135 that gets an early shadow in winter that causes the road to freeze and stay frozen. That is why, Magera explained, he is leaning toward the change to 45 miles per hour. “I’m flexible, but I want 45,” said Magera. “But I can do 50.” In an interview after the meeting, Magera assured, “I think the way that business is growing, 45 is the appropriate speed limit.”

“Speed is just a critical aspect of what is happening out there,” said Slusser. “Something has to be done with the speed in conjunction with anything we do. We want to work together.” The thoughts of collaboration echoed throughout the room. Moreth voiced her thoughts at the end, explaining that she feels, for the first time through this long and tedious process, that progress is being made between the parties.

Rep. Denley Loge from St. Regis explained the importance of taking a video that shows how little time drivers have to react coming around the turns in front of Quinn’s. The video was discussed throughout the meeting as a means for Quinn’s and the county to illustrate their concerns to MDT. “It was the video that really sold it,” said Loge, referencing another case with which he is familiar. He and Vosen added that it would have more of an impact if the video was done from the perspective of the driver. Quinn’s plans on creating the short video to display to MDT.