Beverly (Cunningham) Cuvillier passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Plains, Montana.

She was born on April 21, 1939, in a buckboard on the family farm near Ekalaka, Montana, to Lawrence and Ella Cunningham. She met Gerald in Great Falls in 1963 and they were married in 1964.

The family lived in Troy for many years and moved to Trout Creek in 1996. She is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Gerald (Frenchy) Cuvillier; two sons, William Brown and Floyed Brown; two grandsons whom they adopted, Jason Adams and Kyle Adams; one granddaughter, Britany; grandson, Cristopher; great-grandson Lawrence Adams; and great granddaughter, Enovia Adams.