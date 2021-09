SETTING THE PACE - Blue Hawks Will Hawkins (left) and Ben Croft compete at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula Saturday. Croft set a personal record.

Sanders County cross country athletes got a look at some statewide competition last weekend at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula.

"This is a huge meet," said Thompson Falls Coach Sarah Naegeli, "where runners learn about defending their space, how to navigate in a large crowd at the start,...