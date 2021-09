Schraeder breaks his own PAT record at home

THE RECORD BREAKER - Blue Hawk senior Nathan Schraeder scored the final touchdown Friday for Thompson Falls, then kicked a school record seventh extra point. Schraeder noted that it sophomore Braxton Dorscher's first game holding the ball, contributing to the record-breaking game.

The Blue Hawk football team scored on their first drive against Alberton-Superior last Friday and never looked back. The Hawks won 49-0 at Previs Field in Thompson Falls.

Senior quarterback Elijah Ratliff ran in a 33-yard touchdown during the Hawks' first drive. The Bobcats then turned the bal...