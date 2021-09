UP AND AWAY - Blue Hawk senior Scarlette Schwindt pops up a set agains the Eureka Lions Saturday in Thompson Falls. The Hawks won 3-1.

The Blue Hawk volleyball team is keeping their momentum going, coming away with two wins last week, improving their record to 4-2.

With various schedule changes due to COVID closures at other schools, the Hawks were scheduled to host Eureka Thursday and host Charlo on Saturday. However, Thomp...