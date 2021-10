IN SESSION - Teacher Jo Hanson is teaching hunter education as part of Trout Creek School's curriculum. The program to offer the class in school is the first in Montana.

Trout Creek School has become the first in the state to include Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' (MFWP) Hunter Safety and Hunter Education courses in their curriculum. During the year, students will meet for an hour once a week and will by the end of it become certified in both Hunter Education...