Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Gary Kenneth Cooper

 
September 30, 2021

Gary Kenneth Cooper, born in Whitepine, Montana, February 18, 1937, passed peacefully at his home in Thompson Falls on September 15, 2021. A man of many hats, he was a teacher, coach, builder, restaurant owner and cook, a father and husband. His passions were basketball and boating on the Clark Fork River and golf in his earlier years.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Cal, sister Teri, and daughter Karin. Surviving relatives include his wife, Lynn; son, Jeff Cooper (Brenda); grandchildren, Marc Cooper (Jaycee), Jake Cooper and Jordyn Cox (Kyle) and her two children and numerous nieces and nephews.

A mass will be said at St. William's Church in Thompson Falls at noon on October 29. In lieu of flowers if you would like to donate in his name, Gary's choices would be St. William's or the Elks Club in Thompson Falls.

 
