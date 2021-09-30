Shirley Arlene “Dickson” McLinden passed away at home in Trout Creek with her daughter Teresa Arlene Lippott by her side Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Shirley was born June 15, 1931, to James Leonard (Duff) and Edna Dickson in Burley, Idaho.

She attended school in Trout Creek and Noxon. She married Dan McLinden, Sr., on July 15, 1950. They raised their six children at their home in Trout Creek. Shirley was very active in the community. She drove school bus for her father and for Herb Kraus. She was an EMT for the Noxon Ambulance for many years; she also drove the ambulance and drove firefighters to fires.

She loved basketball and was an avid Noxon Red Devil fan. She ran the scoreboard at home games and also kept the scorebooks for many years.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; her parents, James Leonard (Duff) and Edna Dickson; sister, Leona; sons-in-law, Paul Lippott and Larry Lightner; daughter-in-law, Sandy McLinden; and grandchildren, Leila McLinden and Nicholas Trochman.

She is survived by her children, Daniel R. Jr. (Gay) McLinden of Noxon, Roger (Linda) McLinden of St. Regis, Teresa Lippott of Trout Creek, Wanda Lightner of Libby, James McLinden of Winnemucca, Nevada, and Alan McLinden of Great Falls; 19 grandchildren and all of her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 2, at 10 a.m. for family and friends.