SCORE – Chesney Lowe of the Clark Fork Soccer Alliance puts one in past Stillwater Christian Cougar keeper Darian Cremer while Cougar Kiera Lackey moves in to try to get the ball.

The fall soccer season is showing some promise for two local clubs, each claiming victories at the Amundson Sports Complex Thursday evening.

Joshua Allday's Clark Fork Soccer Alliance 17-member coed team shutout the Stillwater Christian Cougars 7-0 in the first game of the day. The Cougar high...