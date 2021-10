Students learn game in flag football program

PERFECTING THE PASS - Thompson Falls Elementary students pass footballs to each other as coach Mike Thilmony looks on during the school's flag football practice last week.

Thompson Falls Elementary School has begun offering flag football as an extracurricular after-school activity again. The program started about five years ago, and according to coach Mike Thilmony, was made to help students learn about the game of football at a young age. Thilmony explained that t...