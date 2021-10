UP FOR THE BLOCK - Hot Springs' Lily Winn goes up against a Charlo spike during Saturday's game.

In a game that felt much closer than the final results, the Hot Springs Savage Heat fell in three sets to Charlo Saturday night, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18. The loss drops the Savage Heat's record to 0-3 on the young season.

The Charlo Vikings roared out to a commanding 15-3 lead in the first set be...