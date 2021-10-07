New Life Fellowship hosts revival service

New Life Fellowship in Thompson Falls will host a three-day revival service this weekend. The event will feature Clay Roses, a husband and wife duo starring Marc and Amber Wheeles. The couple, from Zionville, Indiana, have a well-known Christian podcast called The Kiln. They will perform their service, speaking on current events as they are tied in with biblical prophecy, along with music and more. The event begins Friday and Saturday, October 8 and 9, at 7 p.m. and at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 10.

The couple’s podcast airs three times a week and can be found on Facebook and Rumble. “The Kiln is shaking the cage, modern day church speaking the truth on holiness and end time prophecy,” said New Life Fellowship pastor Irene Anderson. The theme for the service in Thompson Falls will feature Isaiah 43:19, “combining worship, God’s word and facts to shake your comfort zone,” said Anderson.

For more information, call (406) 827-4406.