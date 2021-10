Matthew Lindsay of Thompson Falls (left) gets his blood sugar checked by Registered Dietitian Leslie Coates at Saturday's health fair. Nearly 100 people attended the health fair at the Sanders County Fairgrounds.

A steady flow of community members strolled through Saturday's health fair hosted by Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH). With around 20 vendors present, nearly 100 visitors saw a variety of health representatives as well as an array of local goods and services.

Those who visited the health fair...