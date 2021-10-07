Katherine “Kathi” Ann Thomas of Thompson Falls, Montana, passed at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born September 17, 1950, and is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Thomas, Sr., along with their four children: Shelley (Jerry) Eichert of Trout Creek, Montana, Darin (Debra) McElmurry of Thompson Falls, Andrea (Mike) Jones of Colona, Illinois, Steve, Jr., (Sara) Thomas of Frenchtown, Montana; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ed (Donna) Drake of Winston, Oregon, and Dell (Audrey) Drake, of Winston, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathi was a beloved wife, mother and very special grammie who will be greatly missed. She was well-known for being a great cook, she loved to grow a garden, especially flowers, and was very experienced in canning.

At Kathi’s request, there will be no services.