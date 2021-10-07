ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Katherine "Kathi" Ann Thomas

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

October 7, 2021



Katherine “Kathi” Ann Thomas of Thompson Falls, Montana, passed at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born September 17, 1950, and is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Thomas, Sr., along with their four children: Shelley (Jerry) Eichert of Trout Creek, Montana, Darin (Debra) McElmurry of Thompson Falls, Andrea (Mike) Jones of Colona, Illinois, Steve, Jr., (Sara) Thomas of Frenchtown, Montana; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ed (Donna) Drake of Winston, Oregon, and Dell (Audrey) Drake, of Winston, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathi was a beloved wife, mother and very special grammie who will be greatly missed. She was well-known for being a great cook, she loved to grow a garden, especially flowers, and was very experienced in canning.

At Kathi’s request, there will be no services.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/06/2021 14:21