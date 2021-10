BLUE HAWK Christian Murdock finished the Polson race in 21 minutes, 50 seconds, beating his previous personal record by more than a minute.

It was a busy week for the Thompson Falls cross country teams as they traveled to Arlee last Tuesday for the Fish Hatchery Run and then Polson on Saturday to run at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

"Even with the rain at Arlee and the hay bales at Polson, times are dropping and they are looking st...