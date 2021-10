TF wins seven straight matches

BLUE HAWK Natalie Roberts (right) slams a ball over the net during last week's match against Troy, which Thompson Falls won in three sets.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks volleyball team continued their winning streak by racking up two more victories this past week. Coach Sandra Kazmierczak's team moved to 8-2 on the season and 5-0 in conference play. Since getting off to a rocky 1-2 start, the Blue Hawks have now won seven games in a...