CONTACT – John Thurston of Plains smacks one to the outfield during the American Legion Clark Fork Riverdogs tryouts at Amundson Sports Complex. Thurston was selected for the team's B squad.

While professional baseball is winding down, the American Legion youth baseball coach in Sanders County is looking to get a jump on next season by holding tryouts at Amundson Sports Complex.

A dozen boys recently showed up for the tryouts, which ran for a little over two hours. The session went...