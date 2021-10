CLARK FORK defensive back Haylee Nelson (right) stops an attack from Chrysalis to move the ball back down field.

Clark Fork Soccer Alliance's women's senior team extended their winning streak to four games and remain undefeated this season. Their latest win was an 8-0 drubbing of Eureka's Chrysalis School. Despite the recent loss of key mid-fielder and goal-scorer Claire Wrobleski to injury, Clark Fork was...