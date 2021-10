Sheriff's Log

Ambulance:

T. Falls, 7; Noxon, 1; Dixon, 1; Plains, 4; Camas, 1.

Monday, October 4

Intimidation/harassment, Plains.

Fish and game, Heron.

Abandoned vehicle, Noxon.

Theft, report of someone drawing money electronically as a payee without authorization, T. Falls.

Road hazard/blockage, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, T. Falls.

Road hazard/blockage, Dixon.

Suspicious activity, Plains.

Tuesday, October 5

Animal other, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, Plains.

Sexual assault, Heron.

Civil standby, Hot Springs.

Other law violations, T. Falls.

Livestock, Plains.

Request for welfare check, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Perma.

Wednesday, October 6

Welfare check, Trout Creek.

Request for welfare check, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Theft, unauthorized use of vehicle, Plains.

Fire, Dixon.

Juvenile runaway, Trout Creek.

Thursday, October 7

Animal other, Plains.

General animal call or complaint, Trout Creek.

Drugs/narcotics, T. Falls.

Trespass, Paradise.

Motor vehicle crash, Camas.

Protection order violation, Plains.

Disturbance, Dixon.

Friday, October 8

Abandoned vehicle, Paradise.

Breaking and entering, burglary in progress, cold case, Plains.

Theft, Noxon.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Saturday, October 9

Fire, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Fire, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, Plains.

Animal other, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Assist miscellaneous, Plains.