ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Gary Dennis Tromp

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

October 14, 2021

GARY TROMP

Hot Springs – Gary Dennis Tromp, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hot Springs Health and Rehab. He was born on November 11, 1948, in St. Ignatius, Montana. He was the seventh child born to Orie and Carol (Owen) Tromp.

Gary grew up and attended school in Ronan. He later moved to Hot Springs to be with his mother and stepfather Andrew Sveet. Gary loved Hot Springs and considered it home. He held odd jobs and eventually became a boiler operator at Hot Springs School.

He loved to travel and was knowledgeable about the geography of many places.

Gary loved his family and had many friends in Hot Springs. His humor, kindness and positive attitude will be remembered and missed by all that knew him.

Gary was preceded in death by his father Orie Tromp, his mother Carol Tromp Sveet and a sister Ellen Tromp Rieben.

A private family service will be held in Ronan. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021