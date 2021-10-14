Hot Springs – Gary Dennis Tromp, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Hot Springs Health and Rehab. He was born on November 11, 1948, in St. Ignatius, Montana. He was the seventh child born to Orie and Carol (Owen) Tromp.

Gary grew up and attended school in Ronan. He later moved to Hot Springs to be with his mother and stepfather Andrew Sveet. Gary loved Hot Springs and considered it home. He held odd jobs and eventually became a boiler operator at Hot Springs School.

He loved to travel and was knowledgeable about the geography of many places.

Gary loved his family and had many friends in Hot Springs. His humor, kindness and positive attitude will be remembered and missed by all that knew him.

Gary was preceded in death by his father Orie Tromp, his mother Carol Tromp Sveet and a sister Ellen Tromp Rieben.

A private family service will be held in Ronan. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.