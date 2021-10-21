Commissioner resigning Dec. 31

County will appoint replacement

Carol Brooker of Plains has been a commissioner for Sanders County since 1994. Last week, Brooker submitted her resignation, announcing she will leave her post on December 31.

“It’s just time,” said Brooker, in her 28th year leading the county. “I need to spend more time with my family.” She noted that working for the county has been “such a positive experience” and her career in public service has been rewarding.

Brooker said that the county has gone through ups and downs during her tenure, but she’s proud of how she and her colleagues have managed things. She said the county has always had a balanced budget and positive audits, and that during her 28 years, they have never had any serious cutbacks.

The county commissioner said the budget is the most important part of the job, and also the most fun for her. “It’s a great team building experience and I enjoy meeting with all of the county workers,” Brooker said.

Brooker has served with several different commissioners during her tenure, and she’s enjoyed every one of them. “I’ve been so lucky with my fellow commissioners,” she noted, “I haven’t worked with a bad commissioner.” She said they all agree to disagree and have worked well together.

Looking back on some of the highlights in her decades-long service in Sanders County, Brooker noted projects such as the historic high bridge

restoration project in Thompson Falls and the new airport in Plains, both of which won national awards. She is also proud of the new transfer station that was built outside Thompson Falls, and of being part of the effort to construct a veterans memorial at Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls and the Amundson Sports Complex in Plains. “We’ve done a lot of great things,” said Brooker, who also served on the Plains School Board for nine years before becoming commissioner. During her time as commissioner, the county also revised subdivision regulations and wastewater regulations, hiring professional staff to help the county. She noted county sanitarian Shawn Sorenson, public health nurse Karen Morey, Katherine Maudrone with land services and human resources director Rich Wallace, all of whom she helped hire. She said the county didn’t have an HR professional before Wallace joined the staff. Those hires, she noted, helped bring the county to another level of professionalism.

With a few weeks left before she leaves her post with Sanders County, Brooker is hopeful that the Paradise community sewer project continues to progress. She also hopes her employees look back and are glad to have worked with her and that she is remembered for her integrity and fairness. She said she will miss the employees, some of whom have been with the county as long as she has, noting that the employees love their county just as much as she does.

“Carol has gone above and beyond for our county,” said fellow commissioner Tony Cox. “She has put in a lot of effort for the county and to make sure the county is healthy budget wise. Her and I and Glen work well together.” He also commented on the history and knowledge that comes with holding a position for 28 years. “We are losing that wealth of knowledge that comes with being in a position that long. It will take someone awhile to ever fill her shoes.”

Brooker said she and her husband Tim have no plans to leave Sanders County. “I love the area. I love living in Plains. Everything we love to do is here,” she explained. The former commissioner is looking forward to having more time to explore her hobbies such as cooking, gardening, photography and fishing, which she says is her passion. She’s also looking forward to spending more time with her two-year-old grandson and helping her son Anders with his business. She added that her heart is still in the job and she and Tim loved raising their son in Sanders County. “The quality of life is incredible.”

Brooker said she’s thankful for the support from Sanders County residents, especially each time she was elected. Two of those campaigns were unopposed. “I think that I’ve brought integrity to the job,” she added. She said she feels she brought a calming effect to the position, noting that she has helped bring people together and that people have told her she’s a good listener.

Magera said Brooker was a big help for new commissioners joining the county. “Carol has always been so open with the public and she has a huge history of the county. It was great to work with her,” he added.

With the Sanders County Commissioner position being a non-partisan elected official, the county will post Brooker’s job opening this week and the remaining commissioners – Cox and Magera – will appoint someone to fill the position until the 2022 election, when the position will be open to candidates. Magera’s position is also up for election in 2022, and he told The Ledger he will not be running for another term. Magera has been a commissioner for almost 11 years. The candidate that is elected in 2022 to fill Brooker’s seat will then fill the remainder of her term until the 2024 election.