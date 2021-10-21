ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
October 21, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol

Christopher Clay, 29, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $335; seatbelt violation, $20.

Isabella Diraimo, 24, careless driving, $85.

Jhoushua Macnair, 36, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.

Joshua Myers-Smith, 35, day speeding, $70.

Zachary Anderson, 29, seatbelt violation, $20.

Brett Springer, 44, day speeding, $20.

Anndreya Turner, 25, night speeding, $20.

Daniel Luciano, 28, speeding near school or senior center, $140.

Tina Richardson, 46, day speeding, $20.

Sharmil Simon, 26, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Travis Cork, 21, careless driving, $75; driving under the influence, 1st offense, $685.

 

