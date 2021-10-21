Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
October 21, 2021
Montana Highway Patrol
Christopher Clay, 29, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $335; seatbelt violation, $20.
Isabella Diraimo, 24, careless driving, $85.
Jhoushua Macnair, 36, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.
Joshua Myers-Smith, 35, day speeding, $70.
Zachary Anderson, 29, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brett Springer, 44, day speeding, $20.
Anndreya Turner, 25, night speeding, $20.
Daniel Luciano, 28, speeding near school or senior center, $140.
Tina Richardson, 46, day speeding, $20.
Sharmil Simon, 26, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Travis Cork, 21, careless driving, $75; driving under the influence, 1st offense, $685.
