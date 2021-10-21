Patricia Johnson England passed away on September 30, 2021, at The Ivy House in Great Falls, Montana. Pat was born July 20, 1949, to Otto Howard and Dorothy Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sonya Peick.

Pat attended Plains schools and graduated from Plains High School in 1967. In 1969 she moved to Alabama to marry Jerry England and start a family.

She worked as a cake decorator until becoming a mother, and loved spending time with her two children, who she raised there for the next several years. After divorcing in 1998, Pat moved back to Montana with her children before temporarily relocating to LaGrande, Oregon. There she continued to raise her two children while attending Eastern Oregon State College, where she earned a B.S. in Anthropology with an emphasis in Social Work. Upon returning to the state, Pat worked in Shelby, Montana, as a social worker for many years.

Pat loved crafting, cake decorating, reading and phone calls with relatives and friends. She enjoyed her local friends who came over regularly to play games, share a meal and celebrate birthdays, and she appreciated the special friendship they had. Above all, Pat loved the Lord and spoke of his love and grace in her life. She prayed fervently over her loved ones and offered faith-filled encouragement and optimism to all those in need. She had an undeniable gift in advocating for others and a passion for ensuring vulnerable populations were seen and heard. You could feel the love she had for all people in her presence alone, and in eyes that looked more into people than at them before saying, “I love you, sugar,” and extending those big, sincere hugs.

Pat is survived by her two children, Misty Hepp (Ryan) and Jackie England; grandsons, Matthew and Colby Wesson; sisters Lillian Dill (Jerry) and Dicie Hagerman (Orval); along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service in the near future.