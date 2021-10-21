Be nice, show some grace

I wanted to take a minute to express my sincere appreciation for our county health personnel. Amid the chaos that has been created by social media and everyone’s “expert” opinion on the current health crisis in our country, they keep plugging along. They follow the guidelines that are given to them and have to do their jobs. It is not an option for them to ignore what's in front of them, or put their opinions out there. They simply do their job.

Regardless of where you stand on vaccinations, masks, quarantine or your opinions about the virus, these folks have to do their jobs, which I am guessing has been exhausting. They have to go out and contact everyone who has been exposed to the virus and test hundreds of people (please note the numbers that are current, it is sadly worse than it has been since the beginning). They encounter rude behavior repeatedly, yet they continue to march forward.

Be nice folks. This is not easy on them at all. Please consider the fact that they are “one of us.” They live here, have families, do business here and would probably give anything for a moment's peace, so please be considerate and kind. It is truly not that hard to show some grace.

Michelle Blackstone,

Thompson Falls