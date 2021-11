Jacqueline Carlson and Kasal Chea of Thompson Falls welcomed daughter, Calliope Michelle Carlson, Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:37 p.m. at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. She weighed six pounds, three ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Mary Ewing of Elkhart, Texas and Randy Carlson of Thompson Falls. Maternal great-grandparents are Carolyn and Bruce Adams of Elkhart, Texas.

Welcome, Calliope.