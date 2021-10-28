Groups plan Fall, Halloween events this weekend

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring their first Fall Festival on Saturday, October 30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls. The event will feature vendors with baked goods, crafts and other items. There will also be activities, games and prizes for the kids.

“The chamber is excited to offer a safe, festive event for families this weekend,” said Annie Wooden, secretary of the chamber. “We have over 15 vendors and some great activities planned.”

Children are invited to come dressed in their costumes for a parade around Ainsworth Park starting at 3 p.m. The event will also feature a trunk-or-treat. Residents are invited to bring their vehicles decorated for Halloween and kids will be able to trick-or-treat in a specific location in the Ainsworth parking lot.

“We wanted to provide a safe place for kids to trick-or-treat,” Wooden said. “Plus, it’s fun to have another place to wear your Halloween costumes.”

The Rex Community Theater will be at the festival to offer free cocoa and cider. Wooden says Thompson Falls High School students will be at the event helping with some of the booths, including games provided by Sanders County Tobacco Prevention Specialist, Sandra Gubel.

Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness will feature a “spooky” animal activity, Sanders County Public Health will offer flu vaccines and information, and Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge is bringing their drug awareness trailer with activities and information. Though the growing season is almost over, Waterway CSA will attend with fresh grown, local produce and the company will also offer pumpkin painting.

“I hope people will join us Saturday and help us celebrate the fall season,” Wooden said. “The chamber has worked hard organizing this event.”

If you would like to be involved, email [email protected] or call 827-4930 for a vendor form or more information.

Other events happening around the county:

Clark Fork Valley Elks in Thompson Falls will be hosting a Halloween Party on October 30 starting at 7 p.m. Live music with Dave and Deb Oliver and a costume contest with games and prizes. The Elks will also host a Trunk or Treat event in their parking lot onOctober 31 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Plains Woman’s Club is hosting a pumpkin decorating event at the Plains VFW on October 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

A hot dog roast and costume contest will take place at the Plains VFW on October 31, starting at 4 p.m.

There will be a harvest party at Trout Creek Community Church on October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Carnival games with prizes, free dinner and hot fudge sundaes, obstacle course and cardboard maze.

Glow in the Dark at the Park, presented by Plains Bible Chaple, is 4-8 p.m. October 31 at Plains Pool Park.

The Rimrock in Thompson Falls is hosting a costume party Friday, October 29, starting at 9 p.m. Ray Brown will DJ the event.

American Legion Post 129 in Paradise will host a costume party, pumpkin carving contest and live music on October 31 beginning at 7 p.m.