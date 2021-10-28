Question of the Week

If you could go back in time, what era would you live in?

STEVE PERKINS, Thompson Falls - “The frontier days. No technology.”

KATHY BUCK, Thompson Falls - “The 50s. I love the music. It seemed a lot simpler then.”

KYLI GIFFIN, Thompson Falls - “The renaissance. The outfits, the modesty of the clothing and the respect.”

ROBYN OXFORD, Thompson Falls - “The renaissance.”

GRANDMA JO, Noxon - “The wild west because I love horses.”

SANDY DAVIS, Noxon - “When Columbus came over. I would like to see how the clothes and food were made.”