Question of the Week
If you could go back in time, what era would you live in?
October 28, 2021
STEVE PERKINS, Thompson Falls - “The frontier days. No technology.”
KATHY BUCK, Thompson Falls - “The 50s. I love the music. It seemed a lot simpler then.”
KYLI GIFFIN, Thompson Falls - “The renaissance. The outfits, the modesty of the clothing and the respect.”
ROBYN OXFORD, Thompson Falls - “The renaissance.”
GRANDMA JO, Noxon - “The wild west because I love horses.”
SANDY DAVIS, Noxon - “When Columbus came over. I would like to see how the clothes and food were made.”
