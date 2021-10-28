Woman's Club celebrates 100 years

The Thompson Falls Woman's Club (TFWC) celebrated a landmark occasion last Thursday at the Old Jail Museum in Thompson Falls. 2021 marks the 100-year anniversary since the chapter became a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC).

The women's community organization has spent the last 100 years serving Thompson Falls and Sanders County by supporting school programs, youth sports, the public library and many other organizations. The group has also provided several scholarships throughout their time.

Nearly 40 people filled the Old Jail Museum to be a part of the centennial celebration, including Thompson Falls Mayor Mark Sheets and Sanders County Commissioner Carol Brooker. Both Sheets and Brooker honored TFWC with a proclamation recognizing the dedication the city and county has received from TFCW over the last 100 years.

Thompson Falls School Superintendent Bud Scully spoke briefly at the celebration, thanking the club for their involvement in the schools. "We appreciate all of you and what you gave to the schools," he said. "Without you, there would be no schools."

TFWC Chairperson and Old Jail Museum Director Vonn Briggs said it was a really great turnout. "The woman's club did a great job and the proclamations were so informative," Briggs remarked. "I didn't know they did that much for the community." Briggs has been a TFWC member since 2017 and says it's the comradery and community service that keeps her involved. "It's just a fun group to be with. I know the club was instrumental in saving this building and they still continue to be here and contribute."

Among the local club members, members from the Ronan and Polson chapters attended to show their support, including Adina Fox, GFWC President of Montana's Western District. Fox, who has been a member for the last 50 years, says she joined because she wanted to meet more women and be a part of something bigger. "I joined because of the fellowship, the friends and working together," Fox said. "It's really about the projects and what we do to serve the community."

Renee Kovarik, TFWC President, takes tremendous pride in what the club has done for the city and all over the county. "I'm honored to be a part of an organization that has done so much for the community," Kovarik said.

She has been the current president for eight years and a club member for the last 19 years. She says the drive to continue in the club is credited to the people in the community. "Mary Naegeli would get me in the gizzard if I didn't continue the work," Kovarik said. "It's also about being a part of history and doing your part for the community."

Previous TFWC presidents joined in on the party, including Marge Rohwer, who was club president in 1957, and Sandra Cullen, who presided over the club from 1979 to 1981. "I just enjoy being a member," Cullen said of the last 53 years. "I look forward to it. I think it's just a wonderful thing for a young person to be involved in. You just need to get involved. You may not get anything out of it now, but you will. I have so many memories of being involved with everyone."

Miriah Kardelis YEARS OF SERVICE - Thompson Falls Woman's Club President Renee Kovarik (right) stands with past presidents (from left) Sandra Cullen and Marge Rohwer during the centennial celebration last Thursday.

Donned in purple attire, club members and guests sipped on punch made from a 100-year-old recipe while gathered around a cake and cupcakes decorated with gold and purple frosting, made by Irene Anderson, a minister at New Life Fellowship Church. "She does baking like you wouldn't believe," said Linda Rocheleau, a TFWC member for the last 10 years.

A consensus among club members as to why they continue their involvement is because of the community projects they get to work on. For Rocheleau, it's also because of the fellowship with the other members. "It's the continuity of what we've been involved in throughout the years," she explained. "I'm really happy that six members of the Bitterroot came to join us. It's all part of the community that we feel for each other."

Karen Gustavsen, GFWC Vice President of Montana's Western District, added on to the conversation by saying it's the women's dedication to their community that keeps her involved. "It's an association of great women and what brought me to the woman's club was wanting to give back to my community."