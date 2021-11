SUCCESSFUL OPENING WEEKEND - Holly Little of Missoula brought a mule buck through the check station in Thompson Falls on Sunday.

The start of the general deer and elk hunting season produced the highest number of harvested white-tailed deer at game check stations in northwest Montana since 2017.

Overall, hunters in northwest Montana (Region 1) reported harvesting 209 white-tailed deer, including 102 bucks, as well as 12 m...