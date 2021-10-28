Jean Frances (Gaslin) Patton, 81, loving wife, mom and grandmother, went to be with the Lord with her family near her on October 14, 2021.

Jean was born in Coquille, Oregon to Charles and Frances Gaslin. She attended college in Eugene and Portland, Oregon. Jean met Justin Gail Patton in Portland while he was working for the US Department of Agriculture. After they married, they lived in Des Moines, Iowa, before moving back to Gail’s family ranch in Lonepine, Montana. Gail and Jean were happily married for 57 years.

Jean is survived by her husband Gail; children Justin Glenn Patton of Whitefish, Montana, and Lora (Patton) Klaus (Matthew) of Olympia, Washington; four grandchildren, Kaleb, Madison, McKenzie and Kasey Klaus, all of Olympia; and her brothers, Doug Gaslin (Becky) of Baker City, Oregon, and David (Toni) of Aloha, Oregon, and their families.

Jean worked several jobs in her local community, including cooking for the Hot Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hot Springs Schools and her favorite job, librarian at the Hot Springs Library.

She enjoyed volunteering with the Western Montana Cowbelles, the LaRue Hot Springs Museum, as well as the Joint Presbyterian-Lutheran Church where she also served on various committees and as treasurer. She also taught Sunday School and loved singing in the ensemble. She enjoyed her friends and loved her family, near and far.

She was known for her humor, laugh and kindness. She also will be remembered for her artistic talents, having painted many oil paintings over the years. She was an excellent cook and created a loving home for her family.