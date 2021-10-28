On October 22, 2021, our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and best friend Tillie Wollaston gained her angel wings. Tillie was born January 16, 1937, in Hurdsfield, North Dakota, to Chris and Sara Rall.

Tillie was one of 16 children and was raised in North Dakota. After graduating from high school, she moved to Thompson Falls, Montana, where she met and married Harold Earl (Spud) Wollaston. In the early days, even with four small children, Tillie worked in the family business, Riveraire Lanes (currently Mangy Moose). She was known for her fabulous pies and great meals. Later, Tillie worked for Sanders County as the deputy Clerk and Recorder for 23 years and as the Clerk and Recorder for five years.

Mom was a patient, loving woman who would do anything for her family. Her support was unconditional. Growing up, we looked forward to the state “holidays” because she would make cinnamon rolls. We would run home from school on those days! Mom enjoyed bowling and was still bowling in the Over the Hill league this past spring. She loved to bake cookies with the grandkids and she made the best potato salad in the whole world. She loved the sunshine and enjoyed taking care of her flowers and yard. No matter how many tools or gadgets we bought for her, she still enjoyed trimming by hand and pushing her lawn mower. Mom was furiously independent and lived on her own until her passing.

Tillie was preceded in death by her husband, Earl (Spud); two sons, Hal and Chris; her parents, Chris and Sara Kliensauser Rall; four brothers, Alvin, Matt, Chris Jr., and Adolf; and three sisters, Irene, Evelyn and Cleo. She is survived by her son Mark; daughter Marcie Tomas; seven grandchildren, Hunter, Ashley, Brooke, Lauren, Ben, Nick, and Julie (John); four great-grandchildren, Callie, Bryce, Jakob and Tristan; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for a later date in the spring. Rest in peace, Mom, and know we love you beyond words.