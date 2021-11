T. Falls hosts festive events

MOST CREATIVE – The Church family (Ali, Rio and Mike) dressed as characters from the Curious George books for the annual Trick or Treat, Move Your Feet fun run in Thompson Falls on Saturday.

Thompson Falls was blooming with festive spirit last Saturday. Thompson Falls Community Trails hosted their annual Trick or Treat, Move Your Feet fun run, which was followed by the Thompson Falls Chamber's Fall Festival at Ainsworth Park.

Fun run organizer Kathy Conlin said the event, which st...