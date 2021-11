HOT SPRINGS played St. Regis twice in the District 14C tournament, beating the Tigers in five sets Thursday and falling in four sets on Friday.

Noxon and Hot Springs traveled to the District 14C volleyball tournament in Superior last week. While both teams' seasons ended at the district tournament, they each fought hard and went out with valiant effort.

The Savage Heat opened their tournament play against St. Regis on Thursday, beatin...