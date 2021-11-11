Community rallies for Noxon student

The Noxon community is coming together to support a Noxon athlete who suffered an injury this football season. Senior Nathan Cano, quarterback for the Red Devils, was injured during a game in White Sulphur Springs on October 16. After being life flighted to Great Falls, it was discovered he had two small brain bleeds which caused him to have seizures.

According to Cano's family, doctors aren't sure if a specific hit caused his injuries. Coach Bart Haflich called a timeout and Cano walked off the field, asking for a break. He then collapsed on the field and began having a seizure. His mother, Veronica Colyer, said Nathan has never had seizures. "The coaches, EMTs and medical staff were able to get him to the nearest hospital so quickly," she said. He was then life flighted to Great Falls, where he stayed for five days.

"It was one of the scariest times of my life," Colyer said. "First, not knowing if he would be OK and then to not be able to make it all better for him. Every day that we saw progress was such a blessing."

For Cano, the recovery has been slow. He doesn't remember suiting up or playing in the game against White Sulphur Springs and doesn't remember most of his stay in the hospital. His mother said Nathan slept most of the time in the hospital when he wasn't having physical therapy, occupational therapy or speech therapy. "For the first few weeks, I felt like I was in a dream, and I woke up and it was real," Cano said.

Haflich, who coaches the Red Devil football team, said Cano collapsing during the game was scary for the entire team. "We were all concerned. He's a leader, a senior captain, and his absence left big shoes for the team to fill," Haflich stated. "We're happy he's doing better, and it is nice to have him back in school. He's a good student and a real leader for his team and classmates." His teammates sported stickers on their helmets with Cano's name and jersey number for the rest of the season. Cano is a three-sport athlete, also competing in basketball and track, and is in his second year as student body president at Noxon. He also works part-time at the Wayside in Trout Creek and is a volunteer for both the Trout Creek and Noxon rural fire departments.

Now that he is home, Cano continues his treatment, with physical therapy two or three times a week and speech therapy to help with his memory and cognitive function.

"The Noxon School staff and Cabinet Mountain Co-Op staff have been absolutely amazing with setting him up for success and transitioning back to school," the Colyer family stated. Cano went back to school on November 2 for a partial day. He was able to attend classes, see his friends and do a little schoolwork. The family will take the progress day by day depending on what Cano can do. "We are attempting to find our new normal," Colyer said, "but Nathan is home with us, and we get to see more and more of his personality shine through, so we are blessed." Colyer and her husband, Jason, are both teachers and are finding the balance between caring for their family and being there for their students. Veronica Colyer stated that both Trout Creek Elementary, where she teaches, and Hot Springs, where Jason teaches, have gone above and beyond for their family. Colyer also said Nathan's younger sister Callie has been a rockstar, rolling with whatever the family needs of her. "It's not easy on us, but for a 13-year-old it's so hard," Colyer said. "She loves her brother so much."

Since returning home, Cano and his family have received overwhelming support. "I knew certain people would be there for me, but there was a lot more than I thought," the 17-year-old said. "He has the best friend group," his mother added. "He doesn't remember the few who came to the hospital that first weekend, but they were there. They came over just to lay next to him and sleep because he wasn't awake for a long period of time and bringing him chocolate milk because he mentioned it sounding good."

Colyer said she and her family are grateful for the support. She is a graduate of Thompson Falls High School and her husband is a graduate of Plains High School, so they understand how the community rallies around families. "The unfortunate thing is that bad things happen for us to remember why we chose to move back to Sanders County," Colyer said. "The community has stepped in and loved on our family in such an awe-inspiring magnitude. It absolutely means the world to us. We would never have been able to come home, support Nathan and attempt to navigate life again without all of the people who have shown up for us. We are so grateful for the delicious meals, those who have helped around the house, sat with Nate so we can be there for Callie, checking in on us and so much more.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," Colyer added. "I'm not sure that we could ever say it enough."

A fundraiser is being organized to help Cano's family. The chili feed and auction will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, November 20, in the Noxon School multipurpose room. The event will feature a silent auction beginning at 4 p.m., chili feed starting at 5 and a dessert auction with Kevin Hill following dinner. Tickets are $15 per person or $50 per family, available at the door. For more information or to make a donation, call (406) 781-7150.