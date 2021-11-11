Fielder plans to seek re-election

Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls has announced that he will seek re-election in 2022 to serve another term as the representative for House District 13.

Fielder is finishing his first term in the state House and has served on the Fish, Wildlife & Park, Natural Resources and Taxation committees. He also serves on the Environmental Quality Council between legislative sessions. Fielder, a retired wildlife biologist, states he has "also been active in state and national caucuses working toward improving future election integrity, trying to protect against gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts, protecting citizens against mandates that take away our personal freedoms, and reducing the burning of our forests that pollutes the air and causes health hazards."

"It has been a very busy year, even after the legislative session ended at the end of April," Fielder said in a press release. "But there is more work to do and things to 'clean up' in the next legislative session as some parts of government try to circumvent the laws that we passed. I'll continue to work hard to protect the rights and freedoms of the people where I live." Fielder's wife, Jennifer, is a Public Service Commissioner for Montana.