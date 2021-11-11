ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 11, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol

Angela Irgang, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Lesley Mulcahy, 78, day speeding, $20.

Terrence O’Donnell, 65, day speeding, $70.

Dorothy Olver, 78, day speeding, $20.

Larry Sieverding, 64, day speeding, $70.

Thomas Willoughby, 35, day speeding, $20.

Morris Mcfarland, 83, failure to yield, $85.

Jay Anderson, 60, stop sign violation, $85.

Shannon Smallwood, 36, day speeding, $120.

Clarence Hjelm, 80, day speeding, $20.

Duane Miller, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

Emily Shannon, 23, day speeding, $20.

Eddie Heidegger, 21, stop sign violation, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Vernon Shirk, 22, day speeding, $20.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Matthew Zocco, 32, waste of game animal, $1335, no hunting/fishing/trapping for 24 months.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021