Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
November 11, 2021
Montana Highway Patrol
Angela Irgang, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Lesley Mulcahy, 78, day speeding, $20.
Terrence O’Donnell, 65, day speeding, $70.
Dorothy Olver, 78, day speeding, $20.
Larry Sieverding, 64, day speeding, $70.
Thomas Willoughby, 35, day speeding, $20.
Morris Mcfarland, 83, failure to yield, $85.
Jay Anderson, 60, stop sign violation, $85.
Shannon Smallwood, 36, day speeding, $120.
Clarence Hjelm, 80, day speeding, $20.
Duane Miller, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.
Emily Shannon, 23, day speeding, $20.
Eddie Heidegger, 21, stop sign violation, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Vernon Shirk, 22, day speeding, $20.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Matthew Zocco, 32, waste of game animal, $1335, no hunting/fishing/trapping for 24 months.
