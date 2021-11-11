Mural showcases student artwork

Even though it's getting darker earlier this late in the year, Main Street in Thompson Falls is a bit brighter with the addition of some new artwork.

A 10-foot-tall mural now adorns the side of the Edward Jones building at the corner of Main and Hill streets. The mural, commissioned by the Thompson Falls Film and Theater Foundation, depicts a western scene with cowboy boots and a hat. It also includes information on the Rex Theater Project's Spaghetti Western fundraiser. The event debuted this year, and the foundation had the mural created to keep the theater fundraiser in the minds of passersby throughout the year. The fundraiser will be held the third Saturday of October each year at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge.

Debbie Wilson with the Thompson Falls Film and Theater Foundation said the artwork was inspired by the work of two Thompson Falls Junior High students, Addyson Deal and Aubrey Baxter, who created marketing materials for this year's fundraiser. Chelle Mitchell, the volunteer who served as event coordinator, reached out to the school to see if students would like to help. The artwork that resulted was a hit with the planning committee and will be used year after year for the Spaghetti Western fundraiser.

Wilson said having the third Saturday in October as the date for the fundraiser is another way to help local nonprofits. She said with all the different nonprofit organizations and the fundraising events that happen through the year, having a specific date will help others plan and help the community support each other.

The mural was funded by a private donor and painted by ArtCoLab out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The spray paint brand is fittingly called Montana, and Wilson said it is a high pigment, cold weather paint. It took ArtCoLab about seven hours to complete the mural, first tracing an outline of the artwork using a projector. The company says the goal of their process "is simply to collaborate with you, your school, students and community to transform your space into a living legacy." Wilson is very happy with the result and says like the Spaghetti Western, the mural is another way to bring people together.