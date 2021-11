SHAKESPEARE IN THE SCHOOL - Actors Nadja Simmonds, Emily Hawkins and Stephanie Neuerberg perform a scene in the play "Much Ado About Nothing" for Plains students.

For over 10 years the Shakespeare in the Schools program has been bringing high quality productions to numerous rural schools in the state. The program is a branch of the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks program out of Montana State University. It presents a different play every year and is gener...