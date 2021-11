NEW SPACE - Physical therapist Amanda Sandbloom (right) works with Bea Williams of Thompson Falls at Clark Fork Valley Hospital's new Thompson Falls Rehab location.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) has moved their physical therapy offices to their new location in Thompson Falls. The former Old Mill building on Main Street is now home to Thompson Falls Rehab. The clinic has seen a steady flow of clients since opening on October 11.

"The decision to move...