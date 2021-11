Plains VFW holds ceremony of remembrance

HONORING VETS – Air Force veteran Matt Wachsmuth salutes after placing a wreath in Plains Cemetery for the annual Veterans Day observance.

by Ed Moreth

It was a cold and snowy morning, but that didn't stop the members of VFW Post 3596 from paying tribute to military veterans, past and present, in a ceremony at Plains Cemetery on Thursday, Veterans Day.

"We gather here today at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of the...