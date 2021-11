Group's first meeting with new members

NEW MEMBERS –Don Stamm (above) nominates Terry Caldwell as the sewer board's new chairman. The nomination was quickly seconded and all were in favor.

The Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise had its first meeting with its newest members and immediately voted for new board officers. Terry Caldwell was voted as chairman, along with Janice Barber as vice chairperson, Janie McFadgen as secretary and Dewey Arnold as treasurer. Each vote was un...