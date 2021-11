CONSTRUCTION UPDATE - Crews work on a lift station, which will help move sludge uphill, that is being built along Preston Avenue above the railroad tracks in Thompson Falls as part of the city's ongoing sewer project.

The City of Thompson Falls is beginning to look at some zoning issues but needs help from the community. They are looking for two people from Thompson Falls to participate on the planning board. These individuals must not be elected officials and need to live within city limits. This will allow t...