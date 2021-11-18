Joseph Marion Jordan, 63, of Thompson Falls, passed away October 10, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at White Pine Cemetery on November 18, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Joe was born at St. Ignatius Hospital on November 27, 1957. He went to school in Thompson Falls and graduated in 1977. He resided in Kalispell, Missoula and Thompson Falls over the years. Joe worked at McDonald's and the Missoula Police Department, amongst many other places. He did volunteer work as a clown with his wife at nursing homes.

Joe was not a shy man. He was always happy to strike up a conversation with anyone with an ear. He LOVED taking things apart! Not much ever got put back together. He had an adventurous heart. Joe and his wife traveled to New York to see Cats on Broadway. He had once hopped on his bike and rode from Kalispell to Thompson, just because.

He was a loving soul that found good in everyone. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cherry Hill Assisted Living, Thompson Falls.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents Duane and Marion Jordan; and spouse Jackilyn Geyer Jordan.

Surviving family includes stepmother Marilyn Jordan of Thompson Falls; three brothers Sam of Las Vegas, Walter of Kalispell and Paul of Idaho City, Idaho; three sisters Becky of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ellen of Orangeville, California, and Rachael of Marysville, Washington; and many nieces and nephews coast to coast.