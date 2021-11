Hawks prepare to host state championship

RUNNING TO STATE - The 12-0 Blue Hawks run the field for the ceremonial ringing of the bell after their 41-16 win over Park City last Saturday. As is tradition, the team rings the bell after each win, one time for each point they score.

On Saturday, Previs Field at Thompson Falls High School takes center stage as the site of the 2021 Montana 8-Player Championship football game.

Blue Hawk Coach Jared Koskela and his team are feeling the support of the community. "The support from the community keeps increasing through the sea...