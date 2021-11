Lady Hawks make second straight state appearance

AT THE NET - Senior Abbi Lane and junior Natalie Roberts go up for a block against Broadwater High School during the State B volleyball tournament last weekend in Bozeman.

An incredible season for the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks volleyball team came to an end last week at the State B tournament in Bozeman.

The Hawks headed to the state tournament at Montana State University fresh off a division title win on their home court the weekend before. It was the second st...