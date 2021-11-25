ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Plains VFW Auxiliary sends care packages

 
November 25, 2021

John Dowd

GIFTS FOR THOSE SERVING - Deborah Davis (left) and Barb Kincaid load some of the care package boxes with jerky and other goodies to send overseas.

The Plains Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 3596 was formed in 1939 and began sending care packages at the beginning of World War II. Every year since, the group has been sending packages to soldiers overseas during the holidays. According to group president Deborah Davis, in the past the packages used were big metal coffee cans, but over the years postage prices and shipping restrictions have limited the group to medium sized post office boxes. "My husband served 17 years in active duty and received one every year," said Davis. She explained how much the packages meant to him. She also talked about how her son, who served as well, liked to share his packages with his bunk mates, as she explained many soldiers do. Another group member, Barb Kincaid, said she has a niece and several great nephews in the service, and they all greatly appreciate getting the packages.

John Dowd

 

