Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

How do you cook a turkey?

 
November 25, 2021



XAVEAN KINSMAN, Trout Creek - “First you have to put it in the oven!”

CAMRYN EATON, Trout Creek - “You juice the turkey, then you put it in the oven, then you take it out.”

GARRETT MURRAY, Trout Creek - “You juice it, then you have to cook it, then you have to wait until that red dot comes out and then take it out and then enjoy.”

BOBBIE MCKENZIE, Thompson Falls - “You stuff it then you put it in the oven and then you take it out!”

AVA BROWN, Trout Creek - “You put in the oven and then you take it out and that’s it!”

CAYDENCE ETIENNE, Noxon - “You juice it and put it in the oven. Then you take it out and get that little thing that says what temperature it is and then you can enjoy it.”

 
