Patricia A. (Tuttle) Bursell

The Lord called Pat home November 17, 2021. Pat was born in Washington, D.C. to Samuel John Jr. and Lorraine Love (Ward) Tuttle July 14, 1947. After 34 years of Federal Civil Service, Pat retired December 3, 2003 as Director, Administration and Management for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

Pat is survived by her husband, Dennis Harold Bursell Sr. and sons, Mark James, Dennis Jr., and Shawn Michael Bursell. She is also survived by her sister, Pamela Lorraine Randolph; nine grandchildren, Staunzi Mae, Dalton James, Talia Celest, Steven Edward and Vanessa, Sarah Marcella, Aris Love, Karlee Loraine, Dennis III, and Cannon Mathew Bursell; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 2508, Thompson Falls, Montana 59873.